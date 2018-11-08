Green Pond Senior Center Community Yard Sale

On Saturday morning November 4, at from 8:30-3:00 Green Pond Senior Center held its Annual Community Yard Sale Fundraiser. Members of the Green Pond community and surrounding areas came out to support the center and shopped for a great cause. “We appreciate the support and donated items received from the community,” said Isabelle Jones, Green Pond Center Site Manager and native of Green Pond.

The yard sale featured a $5.00 Bag Special where shoppers received a bag upon entering the center and could fill it with as many things as they could fit in the bag and paid $5.00 for everything in the bag. The center also sold refreshments at the yard sale. Jones and volunteers worked in the kitchen preparing hotdogs and other refreshment for shoppers to purchase. Nancy J. Murray, Cheryl Mitchell, Doris Hamilton, Javaree Salley, Josephine Simmons, Jestine McLauren, David James, Dannie Mae James and Lawrence Ulmer volunteered to help make the day a huge success.

The money raised at the yard sale will help fund a field trip to the South Carolina Railroad Museum and train ride scheduled for April 30, 2019. “Many of the seniors have never been on a train ride, when I asked them what type of field trip they want to take next year everyone voted to take a train ride,” said Jones. The trip will include roundtrip motor coach transportation, Train ride from Winnsboro SC with a narrator talking about the railroad, lunch and sights seeing along the trip. Most of seniors live on a fixed budget and can’t afford to pay the $125.00 for the trip. The yard sale and other fund raisers planned by the center will help toward decreasing the full $125.00 amount each senior would have to pay. “We also have a Raffle fundraiser to continue raising money for the trip,” said Jones. “1st. prize is a Handmade Quilt, 2nd prize is $25 gift card and 3rd prize is $15,” said Jones. The raffle winners will be announced on December 21th at the Center’s Senior Appreciation Day filled with food, music, fun and fellowship.

“I want to thank everyone who came out to the yard sale and all the volunteers who helped to make it a huge success and a special thanks to Alta Mae Marvin for donating the raffle tickets,” said Jones. If you would like to sponsor a Senior for the Railroad Museum field trip and train ride or to purchase raffle tickets, please contact Isabelle Jones at 843-844-8824 for more information.