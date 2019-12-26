Green Pond Senior Center 2019 Christmas Celebration















On December 19, 2019, Green Pond Senior Center held its annual Christmas Celebration. Community member along with Family and Friends of the Seniors filled the center with Christmas cheer and joy. Family and friends traveled near and far to come to spend the day and fellowship with their favorite senior, and there wasn’t an empty seat in the center. “This is such a joyous occasion to have so many people come to spend the day with us in celebration of the holidays and be supportive of the seniors at the center,” said Isabelle Jones, Site Manager.

Jestine McLaurn served as the MC; she opened the program inviting everyone to join in with a holiday song Joy to the World. Alice Manigo welcomed everyone and shared the reason for the season expressing gratitude for those who came to celebrate and fellowship with the Seniors — followed by a prayer by Pastor Julia Brisbon, scripture reading by Queen Griffiths and a solo by Josephine Simmons. Diana Brown read a poem titled “Rule to Live By,” and Betty Colleton did a reading bout the spirit of the holidays. Throughout the program, Martha Graham called out raffles for door prizes. The main event was a performance by the Green Pond Senior Mass Choirs. The choir members are seniors who attend the center; Jestine Lauren, Julia Brisbon, Hannah Gethers, Marie Martin, Margie Singleton, Carolyn Smalls, James Brooks Jr., Anna Huggins, Rebecca Pryor, Pearl Richards, Betsy Brown, Mary Edwards, Martha Graham, Claritha Robinson, Josephine Simmons, and Rose Singleton. After the choir sang, Rosa Singleton delivered the Blessing of the food, then invited the seniors and guests to fellowship and enjoyed the holiday meal.

During the meal, music was provided by Charles Shark Jr., on the keyboard and Malcolm Bright on the bass guitar. Shark is an Intervention Specialist at Father to Father in North Charleston; he came on his day off to be with his aunt Diana Brown to spread holiday joy with his music for the seniors and their guests. “I took a break from his job at Draw Bridge Services to join my mother Doris Hamilton and be of service to my community, I was honored to provide holiday tunes at the celebration,” said Bright.

Many community leaders and guests came to support and fellowship with the seniors. Deputy Chief G.L. (Buddy) Hill from the Sheriff’s Office shared a few words in the spirit of the season. A senior friend invited Brenda D. Hughes, DHEC Lowcountry Region Community Health Coordinator, and happily accepted the invitation. “It was great to see such a diverse group of ages come together to support the senior center and celebrate the holiday together,” said Hughes. Sarah Smith, the Lowcountry Diabetes Educator with Carolina Center for Medical Excellence (CCME), said, “I was invited by Ms. Jones and was happy to come, this center holds a special place in my heart. I’ve been their diabetes educator for four years; Green Pond Center was featured in CCME educational video that was shown across the state.”

Everlena Brown, Colleton County Council on Aging Director, brought greeting on behalf of the Council on Aging staff and board of directors. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Walterboro Chapter members Christine Golden, Mary Jones, Shirley Singleton, and Cokeitha Gaddist, presented Jones with a holiday gift for the seniors. Pastor Eric Campbell of Word for Life Ministries and a Hospice Liaison with Amedisys Hospice spoke to the group about hospice care and spread some holiday cheer in his special way. Campbell lifted his voice along with his fiancé Sheila Washington and set the tone for the season by leading the group in a few holiday songs and empowering spirituals.

Others shared remarks and expressed appreciation for Jones’s commitment and dedication to the seniors of the Green Pond community. “Ms. Jones is such a big supporter of the center, we love her, she loves us, and we can’t imagine the center without her. We appreciate her and we are proud of all she does for the center and us,” said Pearl Richards. Janet Highsmith, the daughter of Mary Napier, said, “My mother had been coming to the center for years, she loves the center. I thank Ms. Jones, all the seniors and everyone for all they do to make the center a special place for my mother”.

Jones spoke heartfelt words of gratitude for everyone who came and pitched in to help make the Holiday Celebration a special event for the seniors and guests. By the end of the program, Jones had a list of almost a dozen new seniors present at the celebration who expressed interest in coming to the center. Jones said special thanks to community supporters of the center, Mrs. Beverly Cumming & Bennett Point Nondenominational Chapel, White Hall AME Church, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Walterboro Chapter, Airy Hall Plantation, Dwight Mustipher, William Smith, Oglaetha Fludd, Pat Barnett, Pastor Eunice Williams & Family, Alta Mae Marvin, Sarah Smith, Karen Anderson, Queen Gilliard, and Lula Smalls.