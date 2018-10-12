Gray joins Walterboro PD



The Walterboro Police Department welcomes the newest member to their team, Ms. Shatoya Gray, in her new role as the new Victim’s Advocate for the Walterboro Police Department. “Shatoya has been a big part of our department for several years and we are excited about this new transition in her career,” Chief Marvin said, “We know that her strong work ethic and compassion for others with serve her well in this position.” Gray has been with the Walterboro Police Department for 6 years as a dispatcher and is currently working on receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. “I am excited about joining the police department as the victim’s advocate,” Gray said, “I lived in Walterboro most of life and I am here to help. I’m here to be a voice for someone who feels like they do not have one. I’m here to offer support and resources to victims.”