Graveyard Crime Still Mystery

By Heather Walters

The vandalism of a local and rural church cemetery is still under investigation, but local law enforcement agencies have received very little information in regards to who committed the crime.

According to Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office has not received any new information on who might have plundered through the Peniel Baptist Church cemetery and knocked over several tombstones. This information was given to us on our print deadline on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on April 25th. Deputies from the sheriff’s office were called to the Islandton church about 7:30 p.m. that evening after a couple who routinely checks on the property were doing their patrol and noticed the damage.

During the vandalism, several tombstones were knocked over and broken. About $500 in damage was done to the graveyard, an incident report states. It appears that nothing was stolen during the vandalism. The vandalism became high-profile news locally: it falls just a few months after a historical church cemetery in nearby Beaufort was also vandalized. The two incidents do not appear related.

Anyone with information on the broken tombstones or the vandalism should contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.