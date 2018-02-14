Grand Slam Jam Draws Major Crowd

Every year the Colleton County Softball Team kicks off their season with the annual Grand Slam Jam. A tournament that brings softball teams from all over the state to Colleton County to compete in the great sport of lady’s softball. The Grand Slam Jam was held on Saturday, February 10th at the Colleton County Recreation Center Sports Complex. Games kicked off at 10:00am and were scheduled through 5:00pm. Teams competing this year were from the following High Schools; Colleton County High, Stratford High, Midland Valley High, Hanahan High, Colleton Prep, West Ashley, Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Bluffton, James Island, Beaufort, May River, Hilton Head, Branchville, AC Flora, Summerville, and Ashley Ridge High School. The Grand Slam Jam was hosted by The Colleton County High School Varsity Softball Team with Head Coach Rusty Adams. With so many High School’s competing in the Grand Slam Jam, the Sports Complex was packed with individuals who traveled to support their teams. Games were played in Aukland, Bonnie Doone, Cherokee, and Paco Sabo Fields with game times being 10:00am, 11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, and 5:00pm. The Colleton County Lady Cougars faced May River High School, Hilton Head High School, Branchville High School, and AC Flora High School during the day. According to Coach Adams, “We were nervous about the weather but someone was looking out for us. We have a young team but there were a lot of positives and a lot we need to work on, which is why he have events like Saturday. A lot of our parents and the JV players worked hard to make it a success. Special thanks to all the staff at the Rec Center, in particular Billy Todd.”

The Lady Cougars will have their first season scrimmage on Thursday, February 15th at James Island High School. During the month of February, the Lady Cougars will continue to scrimmage and have a Pitch-off Tournament at the beginning of March. The first official game of the season will be on March 6th at Colleton County High School where the Lady Cougars will face Cane Bay High School.