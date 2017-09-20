Grab Your Pup And Come Out To The Annual Walk And Wag

It’s that time of year again, the 4th Annual Walk and Wag will be held Saturday September 23rd at the Courthouse parking lot with a scenic walk through the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The event is hosted by The Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter, better known to many as F.o.C.C.A.S., and organized by Audra Hudson and Jeannette Neal. According to Vice President of F.o.C.C.A.S., Sara Miller, there will be sponsor booths at the event in addition to calendars and t-shirts for sale and a special raffle that will take place for an XBOX 300 and a “Pamper Me and My Dog” Basket. According to Miller, “FoCCAS is always amazed at the community support for this event. We have 62 corporate and individual sponsorships for Walk & Wag.” T-shirts will be for sale for $15.00 and raffle tickets can be purchased throughout the day for $3.00 each or $5.00 for two with the winner being announced at the end of the event. You can purchase a t-shirt at the event or before the event at Island Tan. If you are wearing a Walk and Wag t-shirt on Saturday you will receive a free lunch, however lunch will be served for $3.00 without a t-shirt. If you have attended the event in years prior, you will be excited to know that the Going to the Dogs Band will be performing as entertainment again this year. The band will also set up a table where they will be auctioning off a 52” television at their Howloween Extravaganza at Stegall’s Auction house in Cottageville on October 14th. The proceeds from all of the raffles, food, and t-shirts will go to support F.o.C.C.A.S.’s three missions: Community Spay/Neuter programs, Education, and Rescue/Adoption.

The weather for the event is forecasted to be nice and F.o.C.C.A.S. is prepared with swimming pools that will be available during the event for the dogs to stop and cool off in. This event is a family and dog-friendly event, however bringing a dog is not a requirement to attend! The event is open to the community and a way to mix and mingle with local pet enthusiasts. “We love to see so many people bringing their dogs and enjoying the day with other animal lovers,” Miller said. The walk through the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary will begin at 11:45, and can either be a leisurely stroll or a longer adventurist walk, so come out and enjoy the sunshine and goodtime at the 4th annual Walk and Wag, “We can’t wait to see everyone on Saturday,” Miller said.