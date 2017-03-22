Golf in Augusta Forever Linked to Bobby Jones

The nationwide sporting world revolves around college basketball during the annual NCAA tournament known as March Madness. In early April a worldwide audience tunes in the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National. The significance for Lowcountry residents is that a trip to visit Augusta and play golf there is just a short drive away, and of course the very next week the golf calendar heats up even more as the PGA Tour returns to Hilton Head. Playing at Forest Hills Golf Club connects the dots of golfing history since Bobby Jones won the 1930 Southeastern Open there on his way to completing the historic grand slam that year.

Bobby Jones was born on St. Patrick’s Day of 1902, wining 13 major golf championships between 1923 and 1930. It was the vision of Bobby Jones that helped to select the land where Augusta National was built, and N.Y. investment banker Clifford Roberts and Jones are listed as the co-founders. The very first Masters Tournament was played in 1934 and Jones esteem in the golfing world helped to attract the best golfers right away, an attribute of the Masters that we take for granted today.

By chance, my recent visit to play golf at Forest Hills took me right by the Augusta National grounds on Berckmans Road. Looking around the newly renovated pro shop and full service grill at Forest Hills, I learned that the course is owned by Augusta University and operates as a course that is open to the public. Memorabilia on display from 2010 and 2011 commemorates their back-to-back collegiate championships when Patrick Reed was a student. Reed is better known today as a solid PGAT Tour pro, and as the fiery American during international matches such as the Ryder Cup.

A large plaque by the first tee, erected by the Georgia Historical Society, spells out in great detail how this course is forever tied to the Bobby Jones Grand Slam. Jones called his 13-shot victory on this Donald Ross designed course “the best-played tournament I ever played in my life.” After a straight drive on the first tee, my scorecard after 18 holes was more like an exact opposite of Jones’ magical play. However, I can report that the course is wide-open with lots of sloping topography, large longleaf pine trees and very little water in play. The course was easy to navigate, and lots of Augustans make Forest Hills the place for their Saturday golf plans.

While there are many hotels options along the I-20 corridor at Augusta, I delved deeper in the downtown area to stay at the Partridge Inn, a historic facility situated on the highest point in town. Established in 1910 this facility has veranda and porches galore to warm the heart of those seeking southern comforts. Upgrades from a regular room include optional suites with a private balcony, and I can recommend a room that face towards the medical district for the best viewing after dark.

The Partridge Inn is a full-service boutique hotel with shuttle van service, a restaurant, rooftop bar and lots of historical documents on display. Hilton hotels purchased the property in 2015, making it a fine addition to their Curio collection, which only includes the kind of unique lodging that makes your visit that much more memorable. In room coffee, a snack bar in the lobby, and a full room service menu are always available. While there is no continental breakfast at the Partridge Inn, they offer a considerable breakfast buffet downstairs in the restaurant, and dining on the veranda along Walton’s Way is a must.

Tourism is booming in Augusta these days, and going for a boat ride during an Augusta Canal Tour offers a close-up view of not only the old mill area, but the sprawling greenway and bike trail options. While the canal is not very wide, it is a wildlife magnet and I can report sightings of an otter, kingfisher, and turtle along with many kayakers on the water enjoying the gentle flow found in the Augusta Canal. I was surprised to learn that the technology revolution is now driving renovation at some of the old mills along the canal route, bringing economic revitalization.

With the recent prosperity now joining forces with the long-term success of The Masters, Augusta is enjoying the benefits of fine dining. Dinner at the Frog Hollow Tavern downtown at 1282 Broad Street begins with checking in at the hostess station and then taking a seat in a waiting area. Once seated at a table with a view of the sidewalk traffic outside my server informed me of the special James River Valley oysters from Chesapeake Bay. While I did not choose this option, I knew from being a lifelong oyster connoisseur that this was not your ordinary oyster offering.

I chose the “Farm to Table” option of lamb chops with Yonce asparagus and potato casserole. The presentation was impressive and the portion of food was equivalent to what a hungry customer would eat. At the end of my meal I tried the crème brulee dessert and decided that everything I tried at Frog Hollow was tasty. As I exited the restaurant there was not an open table in sight, and parking on Broad Street was packed. And just imagine the week of the Masters in April, when the epicenter for legendary golf amid southern splendor brings Augusta into full bloom.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com