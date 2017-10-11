God’s Clothes Closet

By Charles Skinner

The winters of western N.C. Mountains are quite cold. I remember having to wear two pairs of socks and heavy boots in order to keep my feet warm when I lived there. By wearing clothes which matched that climate, a person can endure and even flourish in the most difficult harsh and changing weather conditions.

As Christians, we enter into a wide variety of spiritually challenging situations. Satan is always at work creating circumstances in his attempt to get us to turn from the faith. Then there are those which we create, or that unavoidably come our way. These may come as problems with a family member, at work with a boss or co-worker, a financial or medical situation, and so forth.

Unfortunately Satan, is even at work at church and may cause a fellow believer to “stir up the pot.” When these times come, what do we do, how should we handle ourselves, and them?

Just as we dress ourselves for the physical climate, those of us who are Christians have spiritual all weather garments prescribed by our Lord and Savior which we will find in God’s holy word. If we’ll take a look at Colossians 3:8-17 we initially find six garments which we are told to put off. These are anger, bad temper, doing or saying things to hurt others, using evil words when you talk and to not lie one to another. They are spirits which come on us and can only add to our bad situation.

On the other hand, we are told that He loves you. So you should always clothe yourselves with mercy, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Bear with each other, and forgive each other. If someone does wrong to you, forgive that person because the Lord forgave you. These garments that God provides allow us to meet hostility and criticism with patience, forgiveness, and love. They give us staying power in the storms of life. But even more than all this, clothe yourself in love. Love is what holds you all together in perfect unity.

