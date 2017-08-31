God Uses the Unusable

By Reverend Tom Polk

Who told you are unworthy that you were no good, useless and unusable to God? The Bible is rich with examples of God using the unusable. Jonah ran from God, God used him. Rahab ran a brothel, God used her. Samson ran to the wrong woman, God used him. Jesus was the stone the builder rejected but became the chief cornerstone. God used them all! If God can use them who were so unusable then He can use us too! That’s the beauty of our God is that He uses the unusable, He works with the unworkable, He makes something that was ugly into something beautiful.

In Nehemiah 4, some people couldn’t believe that Nehemiah was going to build a wall with these old burnt stones. What they were really saying is, you can’t do anything with this trash. Too many people had said that about you. You’re no good, you’ve been burned, you’re all messed up and you’ve been broken. God doesn’t go down to perfect street to choose his material. God doesn’t care where you came from, where you’ve been or what you’ve been through since he can change things. In 2 Corinthians 5, God says old things are passed away behold all things are become new. You are worthy by the blood of the lamb!

The enemy wants you to believe that healing can’t happen and marriages can’t be restored and that our nation is doomed and beyond help. But the devil is a liar and those lies come straight from the pits of hell! It’s not hopeless because there is no expiration date on the blood of Jesus or message of the cross. The gospel is still the power of God to save all who believe. He is a God who uses the unusable! You don’t have to be perfect for God to use you. You don’t need talents and abilities for God to use you. God can use you in your weakness and He can make your weakness the stepping stones to your success. Never underestimate what God can do through you.