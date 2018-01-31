God is Still Working!

By Tom Polk

Have you ever had one of those days? One of those days when one bad thing after another seems to hit you from different directions! Bad days only get worse if we don’t know Christ! We may want to blame God, the church or even or our parents when things don’t go right but, the issue is that we live in a fallen world where nothing always works right. Cancer happens. Disagreements happen. Church splits happen. But know that God is still in control! It will be a fight for what is in front of you since the battle is for your future!

In Acts 16, Paul and Silas are emotionally and physically and spiritually spent from such a rough day. Their backs are bleeding from their beating and then they are thrown into the inner prison. At midnight, Paul and Silas began to pray and sing! Anybody can believe in the light of day but will you still believe at midnight? They began to worship in prison. Worship helps you regain your perspective and it enables you to find something right to praise God about even when everything seems to be going wrong. During worship, God restores the joy of our salvation.

People that are not going through anything are people that are not going anywhere. To be called an overcomer means you will have to overcome something. Paul and Silas were in prison and their bodies were chained but their spirits soared. Their worship set off a chain reaction with bonds being broken and prison doors being opened. When all hell breaks loose, God breaks in! We must realize that nothing is more difficult than praising God when everything seems to be going wrong. But, hope is that settled confidence that looks to the future, knowing that God will keep all his promises. It does not matter the situation, God has the solution. God is still working!