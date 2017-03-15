God is Ready to Bless

God’s promises are good! In Deuteronomy 28, the blessings of the Lord are always coming our way. What a great promise! When we listen and obey the Lord, his blessings overtake us and come upon us. It is a guarantee to you that it still works today! God has the Power to reach out to people and lift them up out of their circumstances. Do you believe that there is anything that God cannot do? In Matthew 19:26, With God, all things are possible. The trouble is not with God but that we set our expectations too low and are satisfied with mediocrity.

Too many are being blessed by God with only the sprinkles of his blessings. One reason may be that we are running so fast from God that we only get a sprinkle now and then. Slow down and let the rain fall! Try not using an umbrella but let his blessings fall on you. Let the windows of Heaven open and let His blessings fall on you. Remember, you are blessed coming in and you are blessed going out. You are an heir to His promise. The same God that has brought you out of trouble is chasing after you to give you more.

In Psalm 23:6, surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life. The Psalmist is saying I know you have been going through some things! But let me tell you something! You are going to make it even if you may have hit a rough spot. God has invested too much in you to let you throw in the towel or let you drown. Sometimes on the way to the honey, the bear might get stung a few times, but it’s worth it. When the enemy comes in like a flood, God will lift up a standard against him. Start looking behind your shoulder for God’s goodness and mercy is chasing you.