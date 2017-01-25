God Finds Us!

The grace of God will find you. No matter where you’ve gone or how far you’ve drifted nowhere is out of the reach of God’s grace. We may not realize it but God notices! You may feel that you are so far down the line that no one notices what you do. Storms will come, lions will roar, and our fears will seem too large but God still loves! Your sacrifice and your faithfulness are not unnoticed since God is always looking for someone he can elevate.

In 1 Kings 19, a young man named Elisha is plowing in the fields when Elijah, the great prophet, put his cloak on him. The cloak meant that God is calling you to his work. But Elisha was plowing with 12 yokes of oxen which was a sign that his family was wealthy. It would be like having a fleet of John Deere tractors. Elisha wasn’t looking for a new job because he had his hands full running the family farm. He was plowing which meant that he was a hard worker and not a spoiled rich kid. God wants people who know how to work and who wants to do His work.

But everything changed when Elijah showed up. Now the young man has a choice to make. Would he stay on the farm or follow the prophet’s call? The life of a farmer was hard but it was safe. Elisha chose the adventure instead of playing it safe. Then Elisha does something strange and slaughters his oxen and uses the wood from the plow to burn his sacrifice to God. In other words, Elisha burned his bridges behind him. Elisha wasn’t going back! We can’t sit on the fence forever! Let us choose commitment over convenience! Have you killed your sacred cows and burnt your plows?