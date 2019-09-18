God Can Use That

Reverend Tom Polk

Jones Swamp PH Church

Pain can work in so many different ways in our lives. Pain transcends the color of our skin and it transcends our background. Pain comes to those you are young and those who are old and doesn’t even consult your wealth. Pain brings the oddest people together! When you have been through certain things, you feel for people and it creates this uncertain bond. Don’t miss out on the information God wants to give you through your pain. Too often we use painkillers such as sports, substances, busyness, work, or even church to help in coping. But beware of painkillers, let us not reduce our relationship with God to only a transactional relationship but let it also be a transformational one.

In Ruth 1, three women have one thing in common and that is pain. Pain is a strange company keeper. The three women are Naomi, the mother-in-law, with Ruth and Orpah her daughters-in-laws. They have experienced great loss with each having lost their husband! The best parts of most people are tied up in successes of their life but in the struggles of their lives. Look carefully at their successes because it was made out of the ingredients of their struggles. You may never know success until you understand struggle! Struggles are the pathway that lead us to our success. Out of pain God is going to birth his purpose!

To understand the book of Ruth is to understand us. These women are in confusion but don’t mistake what seems like confusion when it is only a transition. Don’t confuse the preparation before the transition! Pain can serve a definite purpose in our lives. You must believe that there’s some greater good that’s going to come out of it. Believe that God never sleeps and he never slumbers! God is in complete control and His hand is not short! Understand that and tell yourself nothing just happens. Don’t worry if it looks like there’s no end to struggle! When God does what God does then He is going to release the purpose and power of heaven in your life.