God Bless Our First Responders

On Sunday, April 30, Rice Patch Christian Church of Islandton, SC held a very special appreciation service for the First Responders of Hampton and Colleton counties, followed by a gracious meal. “We wanted to honor these committed individuals in our communities for risking their lives every day to save and protect others,” said a church member.

The appreciation service began at 11 am sharp. Every first responder from both Hampton and Colleton counties were dressed in uniform. After the service, first responders were invited to the fellowship hall where a feast awaited them. Upon departing, all first responders received a copy of The Firefighter’s Bible and freshly made chocolate bars in the form of the firefighter’s cross. “It’s unbelievable what these men and women sacrifice to perform their duties as first responders. I am so thankful that Rice Patch Christian Church wanted to shine a little light on them and let them know that they are very much appreciated for everything they do,” said firefighter wife Brandy Adams.