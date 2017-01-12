Go Tigers! But, Thankfully, There Are Bigger Things

It’s Monday morning, the day of the big football game. By the time you’re reading this, depending on whether you’re a Clemson fan or an anti-Clemson one, you’ll have lived through two or three days of sadness or gladness.

Yesterday, I had a long text conversation with my son up in New York. When I asked him if he was ready for the stress of watching Clemson play for the National Championship, he said he must be at work and would have to record the game. Now, that’s a bummer. For Charlie and Iold fo, it’s bad enough having to endure a Clemson Tigers nail-biter football game, but it’s even worse not getting to watch it.

The reason he has to work at night a lot is that he’s on a rotating shift schedule at what I’ll just go ahead and call an “old folks home.” Actually, it’s part of the community where Charlie and his wife Nell live and work. The community has a natural foods farm that provides vegetables, dairy products and such for the residents and for sale to the surrounding community through a local, natural foods market. It also has schools and other adult-educational institutions, a seminary, a big kitchen and bakery, a café, and recreation venues in addition to the old folks home.

Charlie doesn’t work all-year round in the “home for the aged,” as they call it. During the growing season, he’s often on a tractor or milking the cows, seeing to the sheep, or processing the harvest. At other times he’s in the kitchen, cooking up huge amounts of food. Nell is a teacher in the Green Meadow Waldorf School. Charlie keeps us up-to-date on their life and work by sending text messages and photos.

Most entertaining by far, though, are the stories he tells us about his work in the old folks home where it seems he does a lot of everything with and for the residents, which I gather includes the personal hygiene part, which would just kill me dead the very first time. I also gather that the residents of the old folks home love Charlie. He’s been at the sides of many of them from their arrival until they leave this earth. As you would imagine, a lot of them are in varying stages of dementia or are going through the process of, well,dying. And he makes them laugh, calms their fears, or cajoles them into following procedures.

So, when he was telling me about having to miss tonight’s game, he mentioned that one old man has a TV in his room. He said that back in the fall, “I put the World Series on in there and checked on him a lot.”

I told him I’d be checking on that fellow a lot tonight.

“Old guys are special, you know,” I said. “They need lots of company and especially need helpful comments about football games. Keeps their minds active. Totally unselfish thing you’d be doing.”

“Unfortunately, he likes to roll up and down the hall,” Charlie replied, “going ‘What the (expletive) am I doing? My hands hurt. Help! Where am I?’ He doesn’t like sports, though. He likes the classical arts channels.”

Now I’m laughing out loud, and my daughter Julia has joined the text-conversation because Charlie always texts us as a group. She texts one of those — I don’t know what you call them — little yellow smiley faces with blue laugh-tears, and says, “Rolling old man, cussing.”

I tell Charlie he needs to keep a journal of the personalities of the people he’s attended to.

“Dad, I got a whole TV show of this stuff. Like the old lady who shows up (at the desk) at 3 a.m., trying to go the bus stop in her pajamas, coat and pocketbook. Or the old guy I was talking about, rolling around with an old phone with giant buttons, trying to figure out how to call his house in Philly.”

At this point, my daughter and I interject with some philosophical/spiritual musings on the minds of demented/dying people and God’s work in their lives.

“But the workers are the craziest,” Charlie goes on. “If we couldn’t laugh, we would all go insane. Or as I always say about the place, ‘It may not always be fun, but it’s never boring.’”

After another thoughtful comment from gentle Julia, Charlie goes on: “That lady who tries to go to the bus? She always wants to sleep in her clothes ‘cause she says she is a good Christian woman and doesn’t want to sin and a man might see her undress. I tell her I’m just putting her nightgown right here and I’m leaving, and then she says ‘Now get out of my (gee-dee) room!’ It’s happened more than once.”

I, again, implore Charlie to keep notes (omitting names or other identification)- but he’s got more.

“There’s an old fellow who is always taking the batteries out of his huge Maglight flashlight and putting in old ones and wondering why it doesn’t work. I don’t know where he gets the old ones from. He’s a different guy than the one I mentioned earlier, but they get together and cause all sorts of trouble.”

Julia texts that she’s about to wet.

Then Charlie texts a poignant one:

“There is an old Jewish lady who takes silverware and napkins and other things. You always find them hidden in her bed. I think it goes back to the Warsaw ghetto time in her life when they had to run from the Nazis. She also steals people’s name tags off tables.”

I sign off with this:

“I can’t wait until I hit that time and cause you two all kinds of trouble. Just do yourselves a favor, and be sure to laugh.”

About that football game tonight, sooner or later, I’ll have pretty much forgotten about it. But loving and laughing with my two children will always be right at my fingertips … even if I’ve gone completely batty and they give me a big old phone with giant buttons to hold in my lap.