Gluten-Free Diet, is it Good or Bad for you?

By Cokeitha Gaddist

Millions of Americans have jumped on the Gluten-free diet bandwagon in hopes of losing weight quickly. A gluten-free diet excludes foods that contain gluten. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, as well as the byproducts of these grains. It acts as a “glue” in foods such as cereal, bread, and pasta, helping them hold their shape. It’s also the base for foods like bread, beer, candies, cakes and pies, french fries, processed meats, and soups unless they are specifically labeled gluten-free. Gluten can also be found in some cosmetic products, such as lip balm, and it is even present in the glue on the back of stamps and envelopes.

Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Ryan Gosling, and Jenny McCarthy have adopted a gluten-free diet, not necessarily because they have a gluten intolerance, but because they believe the diet to be healthier. This diet trend became so big, it’s estimated that around 1.6 million people in the United States follow a gluten-free diet without having been diagnosed with a severe gluten intolerance. Not to mention, there are tons of food packaged in the grocery store that offers gluten-free products and foods.

For some people, consuming gluten can cause illness. Around 18 million people in the U.S. have some form of gluten intolerance referred to medically as non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) causing symptoms such as bloating or gas, diarrhea, fatigue, headache, “brain fog,” and itchy skin rashes. 1 in 133 people in the U.S. has celiac disease which is a more serious form of gluten intolerance. Celiac disease is an autoimmune response triggered by eating gluten that attacks the lining of the small intestine leading to intestinal damage. This means the body is unable to effectively absorb nutrients into the bloodstream, which can lead to anemia, delayed growth, and weight loss. Celiac disease can lead to other conditions, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), osteoporosis, infertility, and neurological conditions if left untreated and the only effective treatment for celiac disease is to adopt a strict lifelong gluten-free diet.

However, recent market research surveys show that 28-30 percent of Americans restrict gluten from their diet even though they don’t have gluten sensitivities or celiac disease because they believe it’s healthy. A study presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health 2017 Scientific Sessions reported that individuals who follow a gluten-free diet are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Researchers found those study participants who consumed the least amount of gluten had a higher risk of developing diabetes over time. Nutritionists at the Mayo Clinic believe that following a gluten-free diet without having received a diagnosis of celiac disease does not offer health benefits and following a gluten-free diet in the absence of celiac disease may be bad for your health. According to Mayo Clinic nutritionist, a gluten-free diet may lead to lower levels of iron, calcium, fiber, folate, thiamin, riboflavin, and niacin which are required nutrients to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

Although, nutritionists like Rafe Bundy, spokesperson for the Association for Nutrition, claims that it is possible to get all the nutrients you need with a gluten-free diet. “There are many people around the world that consume a diet which is naturally gluten free or low in gluten,” she said. “ It’s perfectly possible to have a healthy diet which is also gluten-free using most standard dietary advice.”

Before starting any major diet change it is recommended you consult your primary care physician or nutrients to assure healthy outcomes.