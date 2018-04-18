Glanbia holds workplace well-being day

Glanbia Performance Nutrition Company participated in Workplace Well-being Day on Thursday, April 12th. This event aims to improve employee well-being through promoting better nutrition, exercise and fitness in the workplace. It is a goal that sits at the heart of why they do what they do every day at Glanbia. GPN joined their colleagues across the globe. This year they went “BALLYRAGGET” to commit to fitness.This is a commitment to mind fitness, physical fitness, nutritional fitness and social fitness throughout the workplace.

Alta Mae Marvin, Agribusiness Extension County Coordinator, was guest speaker. Marvin spoke about nutrition education and also made various shakes to share with the employees at Glanbia.

Glanbia employees along with employees from The Colletonian, Nicki Maxey and Trelli Westbury, wrapped up the Workplace Well-being Day by walking a mile and a half.