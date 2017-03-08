Girl Scouts Push Toward Big Goal

On Saturday, a small group of girl superheroes put on their capes, crusader glasses and boots to help flag down traffic in Walterboro. The girls believe they are superheroes, much like their role as girl scouts, and their mission on Saturday was to sell Girl Scout Cookies.

“We decided it’s a good role model to be superheroes today. They help people and Girl Scouts also help people,” said Melanie Moore, a Daisy Girl Scout leader out of Walterboro’s Girl Scout Troop 981. It was members of Troop 981 who were selling cookies on Saturday in the parking lot of the former Reid’s Grocery Store. The cookie-selling season opened on January 6th and closes on March 12th. Money raised from the local cookie sales will help the girls pay for uniform patches they earn. The money will also help fund the girls’ membership fees to be in Girl Scouts and to pay for field trips associated with the troop. This year, members of Troop 981 will take field trips to Wonder Works and to Whirlin’ Waters Water Park in North Charleston. “When you’re a Girl Scout, you learn how to help others and help the environment,” said Troop 981 member Aralyn Black. Black has been with the troop for two years and was selling cookies on Saturday.

According to troop leaders who were present on Saturday, these local Girl Scouts from Troop 981 in 2016 helped to adopt foster children for the recent holiday season. They also performed community service by helping to clean the grounds of the Colleton County Recreation Center in Walterboro, and they collected pet supplies for local animal shelters.

Friends and fellow Girl Scout members Laila Moore, 6, and Savannah Ross, 8, were dressed as superheroes on Saturday and were doing their best to flag down cars to buy cookies. “This is all to help our community,” said Moore, who has been with the scouts for two years.

“We like dressing as superheroes,” added Ross.

Troop 981 will be selling Girl Scout Cookies this Saturday in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Walterboro from 11:50 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. They will also be in the Bi-Lo Grocery Store parking lot from 4:50 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.