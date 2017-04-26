Gillard and Smalls Retired After 75 Combined Years

Mrs. Queen L. Gilliard and Mrs. Lula S. Smalls will retire after years of service and commitment to education. On Tuesday April 18, at the Colleton County School Board Meeting Christopher Horvath, Director of Adult Education, recognized Gilliard and Smalls for their years of service. “Combined they have 75 years of selfless service, seventeen of those years are dedicated to the adult learning in Colleton County” said Horvath. “We are very proud of you both and I am honored to work with you” he says.

Dr. Franklin Foster, Superintendent and Dr. Juliet White, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction presented framed stamps of Anna Julia Cooper, a life-long accomplished American hero and an educator like Smalls and Gilliard. The framed stamps were embossed with Cooper’s famous quote “The cause of freedom is not the cause of a race or a sect, a party or a class – it is the cause of human kind, the very birthright of humanity”. “Thank you for your continued commitment to educating our community” said Foster.

Gilliard and Smalls still hold permanent teaching certificates and both graduated from Claflin College (now Claflin University). The two have dedicated the last seventeen years to the adult learners in Colleton County. They provided adult education to Adult Learners at Walterboro and Green Pond Senior Centers as a demonstration of their life-long commitment to learning.

On Friday April 21, the Green Pond Senior Center held a special program in honor of Gilliard and Smalls, to express their overwhelming appreciation. “We are thankful for the joy and education they have brought to the center” said Isabelle Jones, Green Pond Nutrition Center Site Manager. “The seniors and I wanted to honor them with this celebration to show how much they have meant to us over the years, we will miss them” says Jones.

The Green Pond Center celebration for Smalls and Gilliard was attended by Horvath and staff members from Adult Education, Everlena Brown, Colleton County Council on Aging Director, members of the community and their church family. Smalls and Gilliard were also honored to have both their spouse Arthur Gillard, Franklin Smalls and Smalls sons David and Greg present.