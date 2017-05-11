Get Ready for the Kid’s Fishing Rodeo

The pond at the Gladys Whiddon Park added a recent addition this week in preparation for an upcoming event, in the size of 450lb of fish. This year the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the City of Walterboro to host the first annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo. This is a free community event that will be held at the Gladys Whiddon Park in Forest Hills on Saturday May 13th from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Interested participants can register their children the day of the event or online at www.dnr.sc.gov. “We are very excited to co-host this event and provide a family friendly activity for our residents to enjoy,” according to Michelle Strickland, Tourist Director for City of Walterboro. SCDNR host events like this state wide for communities. For each event SCDNR has the ponds stocked with fish and this year they have filled the Gladys Whiddon Park with 450 lbs of channel catfish according to Sgt. Andrew Godwons. “DNR is hosting the event as a give back to the community,” according to Sgt.Godowns, “something that is now being down across the state.” Adults are encouraged to bring children of all ages, with their rods and reels in tow, to register and participate in this community event. The events for the day will be filled with fishing, fun, and prizes. “The kids will fish and get to keep the fish they catch,” Sgt. Godowns said, “and at the end we will give prizes for different things and we will draw a name from registered attendees and give away a free life time license through our department.” Both the City of Walterboro and SCDNR are excited about all the excitement and joy events like these bring to children. “It is a great way to not only educate our youth about fishing and enjoying the great outdoors, but it also features our beautiful Gladys Whiddon Park,” Strickland said. SCDNR has worked hard in preparation for the event but all the hard work that goes into the events are worth it for the children. “We are most excited about seeing the kids enjoy the time fishing with their families and getting a chance to interact with them,” Sgt. Godowns said, “The excitement you’ll see on these kids’ faces catching their first fish or even getting to fish for the first time is such an amazing feeling and all the work that goes into these events is more than worth it.” So Saturday May 13th bring a child and enjoy the morning learning and fishing with the City of Walterboro and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.