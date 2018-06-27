Genesis Health Care, Inc makes donation to CCHS Athletic Department

Genesis Health Care, Inc. presented Director of District Athletics, Leon Hammond, with a donation of $1,100 on Tuesday, June 26th at Colleton County High School.

Genesis Health Care is a non-profit Community Health Care that provides services to the communities of Darlington, Olanta, Lamar, Florence, Walterboro and surrounding areas. Their mission is to provide timely, affordable, compassionate, high-quality primary and preventive medical care, and pharmaceutical services to the economically and culturally diverse communities of South Carolina.

As they continue to reach their goal of improving the community’s health, Genesis Health Care wants to work alongside as many local organizations as possible. Nicole Hart, Pharmaceutical Patient Coordinator for Genesis Health Care, said, “To jump start 2018, we donated to Colleton County High School athletics programs to support the needs for their student athletes. We hope the donation helps to ensure the importance of health, especially through athletics, is understood by all ages. Let us all continue to come together to create significant improvement to our community’s health.”