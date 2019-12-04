Gamecocks and Tigers celebrate rivalry week on Church Street









Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society (CCHAPS) hosted an oyster roast to celebrate the longest in-state rivalry on Tuesday, November 26. The party kicked off at 6 pm and ran until 8 pm. Members of the community purchased advanced tickets for the cost of $35. Children 12 and under were free. Included in the price of the ticket were a spot at an oyster table, homemade chili, and grilled hotdogs. Beer, wine, soda, and water was included in the price of the ticket.

Along with enjoying all the food, folks were also being entertained by the state’s favorite mascots from The University of South Carolina and Clemson University, Cocky, and Tiger. The mascots were a hit as they aimed to entertain the crowd and danced to the music of East to West. Event-goers were able to take pictures with their favorite mascot to cherish for many years to come.

Those who attended the tailgate were also able to watch and participate in live filming with the guys from “Front Porch Sports Talk,” a sports television show that runs on PRTC. The show is hosted by Greg Pryor, Jim Nolte, Brantley Strickland, and Nick Harvey. The host lined up several guest appearances during the two-hour event allowing others to weigh in on how they thought their team would perform in Saturday’s game when the two teams played in Columbia.

“I was extremely happy to see so many new faces at this year’s event. As a Historical Society, we are always trying to figure out ways to have people celebrate history. This event is a fun twist on something everyone loves,” said Christie Slocum, Vice-President of CCHAPS and organizer of the event. Slocum went on to say how grateful she was for the 25 volunteers that stepped up to help pull off the event. Robert Utsey, Lee Petrolawicz, Wes Maxey, Jeff Slocum, William Stone, and Calvert Huffines kept the oysters coming as event-goers gobbled up 19 bushels in the two hours. The homemade chili and grilled hotdogs were a big hit too. Dana Cheney is a fantastic chili cook and once again graciously donated his time and chili for the event. Early numbers suggest right over 200 people attended the event. According to Slocum, once final numbers have calculated the profits will be split between CCHAPS, the Colleton County Clemson Club, and the Colleton County Gamecock Club.

“Tonight we not only celebrated the love we have for our in-state rivalry, but we also celebrated community. Having everyone gather in the Historic District and enjoy the fellowship of their fellow Colletonians is a win in my book any day. We are excited about hosting this event again next year and feel sure after tonight’s success it can only grow bigger next year”, said Slocum. CCHAPS next event will be on December 8, 2019, from 1-4 pm when they present the 2019 Holiday Tour of Homes, which will feature 5 Historic Homes that will be decorated for the Holiday Season. The cost for the tour is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online at www.cchaps.com or at the door if they have any left after the online sales.