Future of splash park in city’s hands

Walterboro City Council members now have the fate of a proposed splash pad and skateboard park in their hands.

Idea creator and Walterboro resident, Eddie Rumfelt, spoke to the city council and Mayor, Bill Young, during Tuesday night’s city council meeting, asking them to support the splash pad and the skateboard park. Rumfelt began his public campaign to have the city build both parks earlier this year. Since May, an online petition asking for support of the project has received 1,054 signatures.

On Tuesday, Rumfelt delivered that petition and his packet on the proposal to council. In that packet, Rumfelt says he gave the council guidelines on how to build it, how to fund it and three possible locations for the combined parks.

According to Rumfelt, families from Colleton County are traveling in “excess of 50 miles” to spend an average of $200 for one day at water parks in neighboring counties. “Splash pads are quickly replacing the need for a community pool,” he told the council.

“This splash pad and skate park will raise a sense of community,” he said, also saying the ideas will lower crime and give youth of all ages more activities locally.

Walterboro City Council took no action on the proposal, only taking the information into consideration. Also during the meeting, no council member asked questions to Rumfelt about the proposed parks.

In other city council news:

ATAX money handed out

Walterboro City Council unanimously approved the distribution of ATAX (Accommodations Sales Tax) funds. Basing their decision on the suggestion of the community’s ATAX Commission, the council approved giving $60,000 of the funds to the Walterboro Tourism Commission. An additional series of funds was given to the Colleton County Museum for their annual Festival of Trees and to the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society for their annual Tour of Homes and Front Porch events. The S.C. Artisans Center, the Rice Festival, and the city’s local Billboard campaign also each received money from the ATAX fund.

City gets center grant

Walterboro Tourism Director Michelle Strickland was recognized during Tuesday’s meeting by the city council for helping to secure a $200,000 grant to help construct the incoming Walterboro Discovery Center.

The center will house static (non-living) and living animal exhibit and will provide educational information to the public on the Wildlife Sanctuary.