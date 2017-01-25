Funereal Mischief

I’ll bet I’m not the only one to entertain the notion that sometimes the recently departed play tricks on those attending their funerals. The first time I had that feeling was when we buried my father.

I’m pretty sure that the heaviest rainfall I’ve seen in my life occurred while we were at his graveside. And it didn’t start as most rainfalls do, with a few spattering drops quickly building up to a respectable rain. No, this thing was like a gigantic tub containing a whole ocean of water was just dumped on us. And there wasn’t a breath of wind either. Without warning, the water, seemingly a solid column of it, came straight down. The deluge, bursting upon us with such violence and with such unrelenting volume, struck me as so ridiculous that it was all I could do not to collapse in hysterical laughter.

The reason it later seemed to me my father had a fine old-time with us was that the sudden outburst fits with his mercurial personality. He was a trickster, after all. He also hated the pretense that attends moments of pomp and circumstance, like debutante balls … and funerals. And he had always been good at reassuring those he loved that no matter how dark the moment, things will actually be okay.

So, it helped me in my grief to imagine him watching us at his funeral and saying something like, “Hey people, let’s get real. Here you are standing around a hole in the ground, acting all solemn and weighed down, as if I’d been somebody other than who I was. Well, watch this rainfall. Because that’s the way I was many times, and you know it. But you know too that I love you and I’ve gotten right with the Lord (Daddy had given me that reassuring news a few weeks before he died) and we’re going to be together again.”

The next time was at the famous Bonaventure cemetery in Savannah a few years ago, where we were putting Sylvia’s Aunt Lou to rest. I’ve already told you a few stories about that remarkable lady. She had lived her 99 years as a formidable, matriarchal presence in the life of her large family. As with my father, pretense didn’t sit well with her, but she loved a good joke and she sure enjoyed a good party.

There we were, in that green, lush, hauntingly beautiful and peaceful cemetery, paying our solemn respects. Unlike at my father’s burial, there had been the threat of rain in and around Savannah, so we had rain coats and umbrellas with us. What came upon us, though, was not only rain but a tornado-like wind. We could hear the sirens going off all over Savannah. The wind blew umbrellas inside-out, exploded the ladies’ hair and hurled debris around until we abandoned all decorum and fled for the shelter of our cars. After the storm had passed and our bedraggled group had reassembled and finished with the burial, it was the nearly unanimous opinion of everyone there that Aunt Lou had decided to remind us that she’d never been a quiet person and she sure wasn’t about to go out quietly.

The most recent instance of funereal mischief happened last Friday in Charleston. After 91 years, Bud Johnson, my son-in-law’s father, had died peacefully surrounded by his family. As co-fathers-in-law and co-grandfathers, Bud and I had really enjoyed each other’s company at family gatherings. So, my son-in-law, Eddie honored me by asking me to be a pallbearer. (At 71, I’ve discovered they’re making caskets a lot heavier these days than they used to.) The service was held in Bud’s beloved First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, downtown on Meeting Street.

As you might expect in the august sanctuary of that nearly 300-year-old church and with the services provided by one of Charleston’s most well-known and long-established funeral homes, everything was ticking along as smoothly and predictably as a finely crafted old grandfather clock. The elderly minister, whose kindly countenance made him seem to me as venerable as the church itself, along with the youthful associate minister, led us through the familiar funeral service that warmed the heart of this old Presbyterian. Among his remarks, the Rev. Harvard mentioned how much Bud had loved simply being in that church.

After the service, we pallbearers placed the casket into the back of the gleaming black hearse and went off to our cars to form up the caravan for the trip out to Magnolia Cemetery. In a few minutes, we were a jumble of cars along the curbs of busy Meeting Street and the alleys flanking the church grounds, waiting for the Charleston Police escort to lead us out into a line. After a while, it was clear that something was causing a delay. The reason became a little clearer when a police officer came up to our car and asked if we had jumper cables. We told him we were afraid not. Parked just a few feet from our car were the minister, the venerable one, and his lovely wife, sitting in a snappy little hybrid car. For some reason, I guessed he was the one with car trouble but I thought it odd that an electric/gasoline hybrid car would have a dead battery. I suggested to my passengers that we could invite the Rev. and Mrs. Harvard to ride with us. But we soon learned that, of all vehicles, it was the hearse that had the dead battery. Furthermore, no one seemed to have jumper cables. My wife Sylvia said it appeared that Bud wasn’t ready to leave his dear First Scots just yet.

Recognizing that one of those now-familiar funeral moments had arrived, I got out of the car and walked down the sidewalk to the hearse, where my son-in-law and others were standing around while the funeral home people were calling for backup. I’m glad Eddie laughed when I offered our black minivan as a substitute hearse. We could slide him back out of the hearse and into the minivan. And I would be able to roll along in a hearse … but not dead yet. How cool is that?

There is a possibility I am wrong, but I always sensed that Bud had an impish streak in him and it gave him a kick just to stir things up from time to time. Well, it’s fun to talk about how those people we’ve loved and lost seem to still be with us and send us their little “messages,” even when I know it isn’t so. What I do know, though, is that the death of true believers in Christ, like my father and Aunt Lou and Bud, has no sting, just as the Lord has told us. As for us who also believe, we grieve because they’re gone from us, but we also know that it’s only for a while. And that makes us able to laugh along with those departed loved ones, whose voices and laughter we can still hear, when the rain comes down ridiculously, when the wind explodes the ladies’ hair and when the hearse has a dead battery.