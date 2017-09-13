The Fruitful Fig Tree

By Charles Skinner

Today we’re going to begin looking at something that we, as Christians, need to be aware. It is something which, unfortunately, is happening to many. This will be a two part lesson.

Have you ever seen a fig tree that doesn’t bear figs? We have a fig tree in our yard that used to have such a bountiful harvest yearly. There would be so many figs that it was a delight to pick them and be able to share them with friends, But now, as it has become old and we became negligent caring for it, only a very small quantity of that once a delightful harvest .

We are so similar to that fig tree. As we begin our Christian walk we have a real zeal to work for the Lord, even though at times, because of our youthfulness, it may not be entirely after knowledge.

Nevertheless, we are in love with our Lord, Jesus Christ, and there is a radiant glow to our life that wasn’t there before and all who know and see us see the change Christ has made.

As we apply the soul fertilizer of attending a good Bible believing church, praying, and Bible study its effect begins to manifest and our understanding of his will begins gaining maturity. We start claiming more of the benefits of walking in the spirit. Seeds of God’s fruit begin to flourish in our hearts and we there is a marked growth in the expressing of “love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control”

As we show God’s love, people begin to give attention to our changed life, perceiving that, “we have been with God.” For some people who may had never set foot in a church, it’s possible that we represent the only Christ and Bible they had ever experienced. Therefore, be very careful of how you follow the leading of the spirit, and of the Christ you present. You are planting seeds which may very well result in a life changed and surrendered to Christ.