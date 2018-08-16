Front Porch Sports Talk returning as TV show

A popular local sports talk show is on its way back to the air. Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative announced today that Front Porch Sports Talk, which gained a loyal listening audience and attracted a parade of recurring callers during its run on the former WALI 93.7 radio station from 2014-16, has been revived as exclusive content on PRTC Channel 57.

The series is set to premier Thursday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m., just in time for football season. “Channel 57 is a community channel for our video subscribers,” said Michelle Strickland, marketing coordinator for PRTC. “As we continue to develop more quality content for our viewers, the popularity of the Front Porch Sports Talk came to mind. The concept of slightly re-formatting the show for video and making it available to the PRTC audience was a natural fit.” The show will feature its original hosts in Colleton residents Greg Pryor, Brantley Strickland and Jim Nolte and will record twice monthly in Channel 57 Studios at 292 Robertson Blvd. PRTC has upfitted the former radio studio with cameras for television production. “We’re thrilled to be back,” said Pryor, formerly the radio voice of Colleton County football and a past PA announcer at Colleton Prep. “This wasn’t something we had to think about too hard. The radio show was something we all enjoyed, and judging from the response we received once we were off the air, it’s something the community enjoyed.

We’re thrilled there was interest on PRTC’s part, and we look forward to bringing it back.” Brantley Strickland, who will continue to write most of the show’s bi-weekly content, said viewers can expect the same topics previously covered on the radio show but with some exciting new twists. “It’s the same show, only it isn’t,” he said. “There’s so much more we can do visually on a television show. When we have guest on the show, viewers will be able to see what they look like. When we talk high school football, we can splice in footage of last week’s games. Think the Dan Patrick Show or the Paul Finebaum Show, only localized to our audience. It’s truly exciting to have the band back together, albeit in a different medium.” In addition to airing on Channel 57, there are plans to archive a video version of the show online and an audio-only podcast for viewers and listeners who may live outside PRTC’s service area. “We want to be easy to find and easy to consume,” Nolte said. “Previously, if you missed the show on Thursday, there was no way to go back and catch up on what we talked about that particular week. You had to wait a full seven days for the next one. I just want our previous listeners and future viewers to know the boys are back, and we hope to bigger and better than ever.”