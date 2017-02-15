Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter Kicks off 2017 Education Program

Students across the county, it is time to get excited! Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) is coming to many of your schools this spring to teach you a very important lesson, how to be a responsible pet owner. The six-week program was first started in Colleton County by the non-profit group in 2015 after they learned about a similar program in North Carolina while the group was attending a “Learning Dog” conference in the summer of 2014. Former teachers and FoCCAS volunteers Carol Armentrout and Janice Young knew this was something they wanted to bring to the children of Colleton County and with the help of Dr. Rebecca Hughes they did. During the first year, the trio graduated 146 fourth graders from Forest Hills Elementary and 21 from Colleton Prep Academy.

Since the start of the program in 2015, it has grown. This year the group will be visiting fourth graders and preschoolers at Academy Road Pre-School, Bells Elementary, Bethel United Methodist Church Pre-School, Black Street, Colleton Prep Academy, Cottageville Elementary and Forest Hills Elementary School. According to Armentrout, they will be showing the preschool children a video called “The Dog Listener” and having a discussion about pets on a level four and five-year-olds can understand. Fourth graders will be meeting with the FoCCAS volunteers once a week for six weeks as they learn a different lesson each week. The lessons include I can be a responsible pet owner, I can help with pet overpopulation in my County, I can be safe around animals and keep my animals safe, I can provide for a pet all of its life and I can be an advocate for animals. The last week students will have a graduation assembly and will be able to celebrate their accomplishments with their peers. In the past, fourth graders have been asked to write an essay about pet overpopulation and why it is important to help stop it in their County. A winner is chosen and in exchange for their essay, they are given a gift of a free spay or neuter for an animal of their choice which once again, hitting home the message of being a responsible pet owner and helping to control animal overpopulation.

The Colletonian is looking forward to following the FoCCAS education program and bringing the good news of how our children learn to become responsible pet owners. To learn more about this program or the work FoCCAS does please visit their website at www.foccas-sc.org or like their Facebook page.