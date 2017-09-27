Free Admission Night For Recreation Football Players and Cheerleaders

Rec Night is this Friday 9/29/17 against Cane Bay.

Colleton County High School will be doing a free admission for recreation football players in their team jerseys as well as the All-Star football team members and their coaches. Recreation football players will meet Leon D. Hammond, Director of District Athletics at the field house at 6:00 p.m. The older kids will tour the locker room and participate in team prayer with the varsity football team.

The all-star cheerleaders/spirit squads will be admitted free as well with their coaches, in team attire. These students will be meeting with the Assistant AD, Jakan Richardson at 6:30 p.m. These young ladies will be on field with the varsity cheerleaders for the team entrance.

There will be a designated area for both players and cheerleaders to sit together in the stands as well.

Parents and everyone else will still pay regular admissions.