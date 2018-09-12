Fourth new leader joins Salk team

The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie has hired another member to its professional staff.

USC Salk announced two weeks ago that three new professors and staff members are now a part of its Walterboro and Allendale campuses. Those staff members include Dr. Marguita Watkins, Dr. Justin Mogilski and Dr. Eric Simpkin.

Watkins will be teaching chemistry at both USC Salk campuses, in Allendale and Walterboro. She has a Bachelors of Science degree in Chemistry from Tougaloo College. She also holds a Ph. D in Computational Chemistry from Jackson State University.

Mogilski has joined the USC Salk staff as a psychology professor. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Albright College, a master’s degree from Bucknell University and a Ph. D from Oakland University.

According to USC Salk Director Jane Brewer, Mogilski will be teaching both introductory classes and upper-level psychology at both the Walterboro and Allendale campuses.

Eric Simpkin has also joined the USC Salk family. He is the school’s newest director of student development for both campuses. “In addition to working with student activities and student government, Eric will be designing an overall student development plan and objectives for the campus, to further aid in student success,” said Brewer.

Simpkin has a bachelor’s degree in business. He also holds a master’s degree in leadership, with a concentration in Student Affairs in Higher Education from the University of Colorado.

Each of these new professors and staff members are a part of the current fall instructional schedule for students.

In addition to their being hired, USC officials announced last week that Dr. Patricia Fears is the new director of the USC Salkehatchie/USC Aiken Education partnership. Fears will be directing the joint elementary education degree on both campuses. She will also be advising and teaching in the program.

Fears will be based on the Salkehatchie campus.

“Dr. Fears comes to us from a career of public school teaching and administration as a principal,” said Brewer. Fears has a Bachelors and Masters of Education from South Carolina State University. She also holds a Masters of Arts in Educational Administration from Governor’s State University. Her doctorate is in Educational Leadership from the National Louis University. “Dr. Fears is returning to her home state in South Carolina after a career in the state of Illinois,” said Brewer.

In addition to now having new staff members, the USC Salk leadership group has added new housing options for its athletes. New apartments have been refurbished in portions of the Albert House, a former apartment complex located in downtown Walterboro. These 16 new apartments are available for Salk athletes and coaches.