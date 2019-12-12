Fourth annual “Holiday Tour of Homes” shows off Forest Hills





Sunday’s weather could not have been more perfect for the Holiday Tour of Homes hosted by the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society. Over the past three years, CCHAPS showed event-goers some of the historic homes located in downtown Walterboro. Several requests had been made to include other neighborhoods and particularly Forest Hills. Gary Brightwell, Chairperson for the 2019 Holiday Tour of Homes, heard the request and lined up five fantastic homes to showcase.

Event-goers began the 2019 tour of homes at the home of Gary and Charlie Brightwell, located on Lynwood Road. It was here that folks could purchase their tickets, pick up the tour brochure and decide in which order they wanted to view the five homes. Each home was marked with large, painted Christmas balls for tour identification. Homes on this year’s tour were the homes of Gary and Charlie Brightwell, Patti Lohr, Brandy, and Chris Rowe, Paige and Raddy Bates, and Sharon and Spencer Witkin. Each home was beautifully and uniquely decorated showing off each of the homeowners’ styles. One home featured an ensemble that played Christmas music while others had specialty treats and drinks for tour-goers to enjoy. The amount of time, effort and money each homeowner invested in their home and decor was obvious from the moment folks stepped in the front doors. Homeowners were thrilled to see so many come out and enjoy the day and share in their joy of the holiday season. Sponsors for the 2019 Holiday Tour of Homes were The Colletonian, Enterprise Bank of SC, Bank of the Lowcountry, Brice W. Herndon Funeral Home, PRTC, Snelgrove’s HVAC, South State Bank, and Mary Waite and Peden McLeod.

According to Linda Lamb, administrative assistant for CCHAPS, folks came from all across the Lowcountry to be part of Sunday’s event. Lamb believes right under 100 folks came through on Sunday. Early numbers show the society raised around $3,000 in total from ticket sales and sponsors. CCHAPS would love to see this event continue to grow each year.

The next event for CCHAPS will be their Annual Meeting for their membership. It will be held at the Bedon-Lucas House located at 205 Church Street on January 9, 2020, at 6:30 pm and is open to all members. The meeting begins with a light reception and the business meeting begins at 7 pm. If you are interested in becoming a member, visit www.cchaps.com. Student members start at just $10! The next public event will be on January 16, 2020, from 4 pm- 6 pm “Books, Bites, and Bubbles.” Three New York Times bestselling authors will be on site for a meet and greet and a book signing. Karen White, Lauren Willig, and Beatriz Williams, also known as “Team W,” will be stopping by as part of their National Tour to promote their new book “All the Ways We Said Goodbye.” Advanced tickets are available for purchase at www.cchaps.com or by calling 843-549-9633 to purchase over the phone. Included in the $35 ticket price will be a signed copy of “All the Ways We Said Goodbye,” a meet a greet with the authors and a tour of the Bedon-Lucas House.