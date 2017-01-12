Four Of Seven New State Laws Carry Local Impact

Each year on January 1, new laws take effect from the previous year’s South Carolina Legislative Session. Beginning this past New Year’s Day, South Carolinians will experience the initiation of seven new statewide laws, four of which carry a local impact to life in the Lowcountry, including Colleton County.

Protecting heirs’ property

The new Clementa C. Pinckney Uniform Partition of Heirs’ Property Act helps protect families who lack written property deeds from real estate speculators looking to buy up land for cheap. This law will ensure family members are not forced to sell heirs’ property, especially below market value. The bill was named after Colleton County’s late Senator C. Pinckney, who was killed in the 2015 mass church shooting in Charleston. This new law gives family members a chance to buy out the interests of outside speculators or other heirs before the land is sold. It also requires a preliminary hearing to determine if the land is heirs’ property in the first place. If the family decides to sell, an independent appraisal of the land is required as well as an open market sale with published notice in an attempt to ensure the heirs get a fair price.

Updating real estate law

South Carolina real estate regulations are being brought into the 21st century by the latest change in real estate law. The new law will allow real estate agents to work legally with both the buyer and seller of a property to facilitate a transaction. The new law requires more training for real estate broker and salesperson licenses which in turn will help both the agent and client as more is demanded of real estate agents in the marketplace than before. Vicky Schrimpf of Lowcountry Choice Properties explains the new law created a new type of agency known in the business as a “transaction brokerage.”

“With this new type of brokerage, the agent can represent a single party in a transaction giving customer service or the transactional broker may facilitate the transaction without representing either party,” she said. “However, we want to be able to provide more than just ministerial acts for our clients. As a transaction brokerage, you cannot provide the same level of service as a client. We want to be able to help provide the most beneficial information when buying or selling real estate,” said Schrimpf.

Tougher ethics law

New this year, public officials must reveal the sources of their private, taxable income. Elected officials must list the source and type of any private income they receive when they file their statements of economic interest. The statements must also include their spouses and family members’ incomes. The ethics reform bill allows an eight-member Ethics Commission to investigate allegations against legislators who previously investigated themselves.

Bringing South Carolina Standards in line with other states

Several new laws were put in place to help align SC law with other states’ regulations.

A new “vehicle license fee” will now be allowed to cover a rentals company’s cost to license, title and inspect their cars. The fee can only cover the company’s cost and must be disclosed to the renter before the agreement is signed. There are also new regulations for risk-retention groups. This will help in situations where similar organizations or individuals work together to insure themselves.

State laws that will take effect next year will be voted on this spring at the state capitol by elected legislators. For more information on how laws are passed or to find out what laws are being proposed for next year, contact your local legislators.