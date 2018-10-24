Former Bulldog Stadium to be future green space

Officials with the Town of Walterboro and with Colleton County are working together to demolish the former Bulldog Stadium near downtown Walterboro, with the immediate plans to create a green space in the area.

During recent governmental meetings in September, both elected political bodies – Walterboro Town Council and Colleton County Council – voted to jointly seek a grant. That grant, if received, will pay for the demolishment of the stadium. The Bulldog Stadium is located on Black Street near downtown Walterboro and is the former home for local high school football. The stadium has since been replaced with the new facility, located on the grounds of Colleton County High School on the outskirts of Walterboro, along S.C. Highway 15.

The demolishment of the former stadium will be paid for through a grant. That grant application is for a Community Development Block Grant, which is funded through the S.C. Department of Commerce. These funds are passed out to approved municipalities through the Lowcountry Council of Governments (LCOG): both the city and the county have been the approved recipients of these funds for several prior projects.

According to Walterboro officials, the county is taking the lead on the application for this particular grant, with the City of Walterboro working in a “support role” for both the grant and the project, according to Hank Amundson, assistant manager for the City of Walterboro.

“The city and the county have been, and continue to be, active utilizers of CDBG funds,” he said. “This effort is another example of the positive shared vision for improvement that is enjoyed between the county and city.”

Additionally, Amundson says there are no official or formal plans as to what will be done to the property once the demolishment is complete.

However, if the grant is received, the grant does require a five-year period during which the property must remain a green space, said Amundson. The property is currently owned by the Colleton County School District. Officials with the school district want the property to be used as a public space, said Amundson.

Once the grant application is complete, more details on the timeline for the demolishment project will be available.