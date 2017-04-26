Forest Hills Elementary School’s Paw Party

By Samantha Light

On Friday, April 21st Forest Hills Elementary had their Paw Party for the children in each grade. Every day the students start out with five “paws.” These five “paws” can be taken away due to misbehavior, not having homework, and other things of that nature.

The students “paws” accumulate over several weeks in between Paw Parties. If students have a certain amount of “paws” by a certain date, the students get rewarded by being able to participate in the Paw Party festivities.

The themes of the Paw Parties vary. This time, the theme was an inflatable party. In the past, there have been dance parties as well as things like movie parties for the children to enjoy. Parents are always invited to take part in these events.

