For all you paddlers

It’s that time of year again for all you novice and expert paddlers alike. The Lowcountry River Rats are hosting their third annual Challenge/Excursion event in the Lowcountry. The Lowcountry River Rats holds the expedition events for kayaks, canoes, SUP and small sailing vessels on some of South Carolina’s most beautiful and scenic rivers and waterways. The LRR Challenge and LRR Excursion are held every spring to benefit Friends of the Edisto River. There is a new part LRR added as the LRR Waterway Conservation Paddle will be held in conjunction with the start of the LRR Challenge which will benefit waterway conservation organizations on the host river system. On Sunday, April 22, the challenge begins. This year, the Challenge race starts in a brand new location. The Challenge starts in Augusta, GA snaking its way to New Savannah Lock and Damn then on to Hardeeville before turning north towards Edisto Beach. The Challenge is approximately 250 miles worth of river to navigate before reaching your destination at Edisto Watersports. During last year’s event, a paddler finished the course in a staggering 2 days and 14 hours with the second finishers almost 3 days behind. For the Excursion that will start on April 27, boaters will start at Givhans Ferry State Park and make their way to Edisto Beach as well. The Excursion is approximately 60 miles from start to finish. The Excursion will take approximately 26 hours for experienced boaters to 50 hours for more novice boaters. If you like the water and you are looking for a new adventure sign up for the event. For more information contact lowcountryriverrats@gmail.com or visit the website at lowcountryriverrats.com