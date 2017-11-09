FoCCAS gives Pearl a new chance at life

On October 18, 2017 an officer with animal control could not believe what he saw. A medium sized black and white dog limped towards him wagging her tail as if she knew he was there to save her. The dog, since named Pearl, had an terrible injury to her back leg as some of it was missing. The officer was able to pick her up with not so much as a growl and take her to the Colleton County Animal Shelter where her fate would soon be decided.

The Animal Control Officer, Stan Carden, knew from his first contact with Pearl that she was a sweetheart. The animal shelter reached out to Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) for help, they wanted to save her and FoCCAS agreed. The day after Pearl was picked up she found herself in surgery at a local animal hospital to remove her damaged leg. Once released from the animal hospital, Pearl was sent to stay with a perfectly chosen “Foster Mom” to care for her as she recovered. Unfortunately, Pearl began to experience complications from her surgery during the middle of the night over the weekend.

Her “Foster Mom” sprang to action realizing something was wrong and Pearl ended up in Mt. Pleasant at the Emergency Veterinarians office where two more surgeries and two blood transfusion took place, leaving FoCCAS with a total bill of nearly $ 6,000.

“The choice was simple. Once FoCCAS decides to take on an animal we see it through”, said Sarah Miller, Vice President of FoCCAS. The local non-profit group has been fortunate to not have many high dollar cases such as Pearl but FoCCAS is no stranger to supporting extraordinary expenses for highly adoptable pets. Since June 2017 6 dogs and cats have required such treatment as amputation, removal of an eye and delicate stitching. A call for help with Pearl’s care went viral quickly as many volunteers shared her story and asked for the community to help. So far around $ 2,000 has been given to FoCCAS to help offset the cost as well as around $ 700 has been given thru a charitable website called youcaring.com. “I’ve worked with FoCCAS for 9 years and this is the first time that we’ve had a large emergency bill like this. Our board committed to Pearl and her surgery at a cost of about $900. However, her unfortunate situation ended up with a nearly $6,000 bill even after the generous rescue discounts from the emergency vets in Mt. Pleasant. Situations like this can bankrupt nonprofit organizations and I am so thankful for the continued support from our friends that allowed us to cover these costs and continue our work in saving as many animals as we can,” said Miller on the outpouring of support the group has seen so far.