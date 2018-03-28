FoCCAS Awarded Grant to Help Large Dogs

Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) was awarded a Maddie’s Fund grant to increase foster opportunities for medium and large dogs. Fostering gets dogs out of the shelter, allows them to decompress, and allows them to socially interact with a family. Many families feel they cannot foster because they do not have a fenced-in yard or a secure crate when unsupervised indoors. Maddie’s Fund has solved this problem.

FoCCAS received $5000 for the purchase of outdoor 10’x10’ kennels and large heavy-duty indoor crates. Foster families are also provided with food, bowls, toys, and any needed vetting or medicine. Most fosters are in a home 2-3 weeks. The kennels will allow for medium and large dogs to have a secure outdoor area and the crates will keep the dogs safe in the foster home.

FoCCAS anticipates that if 5 or more families can commit to getting these dogs out of the shelter up to 100 medium to large dogs can be saved. When a dog is fostered, it opens a kennel to save another. Adopting or fostering a dog can save two lives!

If you are interested in volunteering or fostering for FoCCAS, please contact FoCCAS at www.foccas-sc.org or visit the Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter Facebook page.