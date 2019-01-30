Florida residents bring ‘Fruity Pebbles’ to Cottageville

Two Florida men have been charged with possession after being caught with marijuana-based candies in Cottageville, but the town’s police chief is now concerned that these drug-based treats are becoming too accessible to area children.



On Friday, two Florida men were caught with drugs in Cottageville during a routine traffic stop. They have each since been charged with simple possession. Since they were not arrested, or charged with a felony crime, this newspaper does not release their identity.



According to Cottageville Police Chief Jeffery Cook, the two men had 14 bars of “Fruity Pebbles,” a marijuana-based treat that resembles a Rice Krispy bar.



The two men also had condensed cannabis oil and nearly two grams of raw marijuana.



The 14 seized bars each weighed about 800 mg. “With the other marijuana that we seized, it was right at 15 grams,” said Cook.



The seized bars are commonly called Fruity Pebbles, “mango cush” or “Girlscout Cookies.” They resemble treats or candy and are known to be very potent.

Cook says he plans to speak on the issue at the upcoming Cottageville Town Council meeting. The council meets on the last Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Cottageville Municipal Complex.



“I want an audience there to hear about this drug and its dangers for our children,” he said. “I understand this world has turned marijuana-friendly, but would you really want your 5-year-old to grab that off of a counter in the kitchen thinking it’s a Rice Krispy treat and eat it?” he said.



“They actually look like a snack you would give a child,” said Cook. “I understand adults can do what they want to do, but as a police officer and a parent, this is very dangerous.”



Cook is also hoping to speak with the Colleton County School Board on the subject, with the goal of using a display and educational tools to teach the town’s local Cottageville Elementary School staff and students about the dangers of the drug.



According to Cook, this drug has been seized several times in the town’s limits during the last year. Each time, it was being brought into the town by motorists who were stopped on routine traffic stops. “This is not the first time it has come into the town. And this is not going to be the last,” he said.



“Most folks will think marijuana is ok, and it’s legal, but what happens when a small child opens that pack thinking it’s a snack?”



“This is very dangerous. We need to educate our children on the different varieties of cannabis that exist, so they can be aware and make smart choices.”