Five seeking four council seats in Williams

One newcomer has filed to run for Williams Town Council, and she is now facing all of the town’s current council members in the upcoming election.

Donna Anderson is the only newcomer to file to run in the Town of Williams municipal election. Filing opened on Jan. 27th and closed at noon on Feb. 7th.

Anderson is facing four council members who are already incumbents: each of those incumbents has also filed for election, and is again seeking their council seats.

Those incumbents are Marie Hayes, Kris Jordan, Julian Ohmer, and Brooks Clarke.

In the April 14th election, voters in the Town of Williams will choose four council members and a mayor.

Anderson, 56, is a receptionist at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. She said she is seeking public office in Williams because she wants the town to grow. As a lifelong Williams’ resident, Anderson is the daughter of a former Williams policeman.

Her mother is also a former councilwoman who served the Town of Williams, she said.

“I want to do more for our town,” she said. “I want to see our town grow and be more than it is now.”

Anderson specifically cited wanting to get more people involved in the town’s churches and their community-based missions. She also said the town needs roadway improvements.

With Andersons’ name on the ballot, Williams’ voters will choose four of the five to sit on their council. The winner of the town’s council seats will each serve 2-year terms.

In addition to the town’s open council seats, the town’s current mayor, Will Evans, has also filed to again seek his mayoral seat.

He is the only mayoral candidate in the town’s election.

The Williams’ municipal election is non-partisan, meaning there is no political affiliation associated with the seats.

The actual election will be held on Tuesday, April 14th, at the Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2008 Risher Road in Williams. The poll will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Williams’ residents wanting to participate in the upcoming municipal election can also still register to vote.

According to Angela Upchurch, director of the Colleton County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, any Williams’ resident who is not yet registered to vote has until March 13th to get registered and be able to vote in this April election.

To register to vote, Williams’ residents can visit the Colleton County Voter Registration & Elections Office or sign up online at www.scvotes.org