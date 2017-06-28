Fishing in the Lowcountry

With warmer winter, hurricanes, and flooded rivers, Lowcountry waterways have experienced a lot of changes over the past year, leaving many residents to wonder how these changes might impact local fishing trends? Warm weather brings certain fishing trends to the Lowcountry and with rain and warmer winters being two main contributors to both fresh and saltwater fishing, it appears to be having a positive effect.

Andrew Godowns, a first sergeant officer with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, says recent rains are having a positive impact on local fishermen. “This year’s freshwater fish harvest has been outstanding and with all the rain in past couple years the swamps have been full and allowed the numbers to really grow,” he said.

According to Sergeant Godowns, saltwater fishing conditions have been affected more by the weather than the fresh water bodies. “On the saltwater side, the trout numbers have been outstanding,” he said,” and due to the recent warm winters many of the young trout have survived. The fishing only looks to keep getting better.”

On the SCDNR Web site, anyone from a beginner fisherman to an experienced fisherman can research a variety of topics including licensing, where to fish, reporting a tagged fish, fishing trends, fishing tournaments, fishing programs, research and general information that includes tides and fishing tips. SCDNR also has a breakdown of public lands, state lakes, and handicap accessible ramps. According to Sergeant Godowns, one important thing to remember when fishing in the Lowcountry is dealing with brackish water.

“People in Colleton County need to be aware of the saltwater-freshwater dividing line, so they know what license to have depending on where they are fishing.” A map of the dividing line can also be located on the SCDNR website. This is important as there is a fresh and saltwater license depending on where you may be fishing. Safety is always a priority for SCDNR and Sergeant Godowns wanted to remind all fishermen, whether fresh or salt water fishing to remember boating safety tips, “This time of year I encourage people to put together a float plan and leave with someone. This states where they are going, which body of water, what time they expect to get back, and who all is in the boat. This really helps DNR locate missing or overdue boaters and fishermen. As many know afternoon thunderstorms are always popping up this time of year so please check the weather and keep your eyes to the sky.”