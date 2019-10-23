Fish fry to help fund new Colleton war memorial

Colleton residents can purchase some fried fish this upcoming Veterans Day weekend, with all of the proceeds going to help build a new War Memorial that will honor all veterans in the county.

The fish fry is happening on Friday, Nov. 1st, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Building, located at 1852 Jefferies Boulevard in Walterboro. Tickets are $8 per person.

The Fish Fry is sponsored by the Colleton County Veterans Council, the group comprised of Colleton County veterans. The council is also working to build a new memorial that will honor all veterans in Colleton County.

“This new memorial will honor all veterans, from all branches of the U.S. Military and all wars,” said Bill Proctor, co-chairman of the Colleton County Veterans Council. “As long as you served in the U.S. Military, this memorial is for you.

“Colleton County has thousands of veterans, and we are trying to get the word to them that we appreciate them and we honor them. This memorial is dedicated to them,” said Proctor.

According to Proctor, the Veterans Council is currently in the process of building the new memorial. It will be located on the grounds of the Lowcountry Regional Airport, in Walterboro.

All funds from the upcoming Fish Fry are being used for building the memorial, said Proctor.

The cost of the entire memorial is estimated at $10,000.

In addition to the Fish Fry, the Veterans Council is also seeking a grant to help with the costs. Steedley Monuments has also offered to help with the memorial, said Proctor.

Recently, the Veterans Council also paid for and erected a new memorial honoring all veterans in the War Against Terrorism. This memorial is on the grounds of the Colleton County Courthouse.

“It’s important to honor these soldiers because they are a part of those dying to protect our nation,” said Bob Tiegs, treasurer for the Colleton County Veterans Council. Tiegs discussed the War on Terrorism memorial in a prior interview with this newspaper.

“They aren’t declaring these wars anymore, these wars that we are in. They are just sending our guys over there to fight these battles for terrorism happening everywhere. They deserve to be honored, just like everyone else,” he said.

In addition to funding the memorials, the Colleton County Veterans Council sponsors the annual Memorial Day event, held each Memorial Day morning at the waterfall in downtown Walterboro.

The council also sponsors the community’s annual Colleton County Veterans Parade.

The actual Colleton County Veterans Council is a countywide umbrella agency comprised of the American Legion, the VFW, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and the Veterans Victory House. Their efforts are also being supported by Colleton County Veterans Service Officer Janet Smith.

For tickets to attend the fish fry, contact Johnny Holmes, Colleton County Veterans Council chairman, at 843-908-2123; Veterans Council Co-Chairman Bill Proctor, at 843-217-2487; or Bob Tiegs, council treasurer, at 843-549-1097.