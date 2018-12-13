First Thursday downtown shopping event has business owners smiling

Tourism Director, Christan Spires, was happy to report the kick-off event for Walterboro’s First Thursday program was successful. Despite the frigid temperatures, folks came out to enjoy downtown shops staying open late. Many shops had set up displays outside as well to encourage shoppers to come inside and take advantage of the extra shopping hours and holiday sales. Washington Street was closed to traffic during the event making it easier to navigate both sides of the street.

The event was not limited to just downtown retail stores. Several other businesses like Father to Father and Agape Hospice had informational tables set up in the street to let shoppers know about the services their businesses offer. Spires also reported Main Street Grill doubled their sales compared to other Wednesday nights. “I feel the event was successful as many businesses reported good final sales numbers. This is exactly what we are aiming to do. We want to encourage people to come downtown and spend their bucks in the Boro as well as encourage local businesses keep their doors open for shoppers to be able to come in and spend their bucks,” said Spires.

The event is being modeled after Second Sunday on King in Charleston and Third Thursday in Summerville. The “Old Tickers Band” set up at the Waterfall and played music for all to enjoy while they walked between shops. East Main Boutique, Sweet Dreams and Jelly Beans, Carmines, The Painted Pineapple, Vis-A-Vis, Main Street Grille, Wildflowers, Twig, Haynes Jewelers, Infinger Jewelry, The Old Bank, Bachelor Hill Antiques and The Peacock were all open for business.

Mandy Burdick, co-owner of TWIG, reports their store had an excellent sales evening. “We had a lot of traffic. One group of shoppers drove over from Johns Island while others were locals but there were a lot of faces we had never seen before paired with a good many of our regulars. I don’t think it could have gone much better and we were very pleased. We plan on always being open for the First Thursday Shopping event,” said Burdick.

The Walterboro Running Club has also partnered with the event and plans on having their monthly run be on the same night in the future as well. The kick-off event this month was actually held on Wednesday, December, 5 due to conflicts already scheduled. The future event dates are as follows: January 3, February 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 4, August 1, September 5, October 3, November 7 and December 5.