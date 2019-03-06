First Game for CPA MS Boys Soccer

Colleton Prep War Hawks Middle School Boys Soccer kicked off their first game, as a boys’ soccer team. Even though they had a lost, on Monday, against John Paul II, 0 to 8. This young group is willing to learn and not giving up.

CPA War Hawk MS Head Boys Soccer Coach Packy Burke said, “We have a good group of young athletes, some that have played and some it being their first time. They are mostly multi sports athletes. They are fun to coach and willing to learn. Our plan is to start with middle school and then try to develop a solid team to Junior Varsity and eventually Varsity.”

The War Hawks next game will be Monday as they travel to face Holy Trinity at 5:15 pm. Come out and support these young boys has they give it their all.