First Drug Approved for Aggressive Multiple Sclerosis

By Cokeitha Gaddist

On Tuesday, March 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Ocrevus, the first drug for an aggressive kind of multiple sclerosis (MS) that steadily reduces coordination and the ability to walk. Although there are several drugs that treat MS, there has not been a drug specifically for adults with the aggressive type called primary-progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS). This type of MS is relatively rare affecting about 50,000 Americans which accounts for approximately 15% of patients with MS according to The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic and unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow and communication of information between the brain and body by way of your nerves and spinal cord. It is among the most common causes of neurological disability in young adults but occurs more in women than men. Most people experience their first symptoms of MS between the ages of 20 and 40. The most common early symptoms include tingling, numbness, loss of balance, weakness in one or more limbs and blurred or double vision.

For many people living with MS their symptoms worsen causing debilitating episodes or relapse which are followed by recovery periods. But over time, recovery periods become incomplete leading to more relapse and progressive decline in body function. As a result, patients will lose coordination and the ability to walk. In the 120-week drug studies involving 732 PPMS patients treated with Ocrevus showed the drug had a slowing effect on the rate patients developed disabilities. Patients given Ocrevus infusions had slower declines in walking ability and slower disability progression over nearly 2 ½ years.

The drug was also tested in two large studies involving 1,656 patients as a treatment for relapsing forms of MS. In those 96-week studies, patients given Ocrevus had lower relapse rates and reduced worsening of disability. “Multiple sclerosis can have a profound impact on a person’s life,” Billy Dunn, MD, Director of the Division of Neurology Products in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “This therapy not only provides another treatment option for those with relapsing MS, but for the first time provides an approved therapy for those with primary progressive MS.”

For more information about Ocrevus and the FDA approval please visit www.fda.gov. If you are experiencing any of the early symptoms of MS noted in this article, please contact your primary care physician immediate.