First Citizens Bank, PRTC, The Citizens Bank top teams in Tri-County Chamber tournament

Submitted by Teresa M. Hatchell

Four very capable golfers on the team of First Citizens Bank of St. George combined their skills on a beautiful day at the Holly Hill Golf Club recently to emerge victorious in the 2018 Tri-County

Regional Chamber of Commerce Spring Golf Tournament in Holly Hill.

“There was a mixture of sunshine, a breeze stirring, and the temperature was in the mid-60s, but golfers’ enthusiasm was anything but chilly. Prior to tee off, golfers gathered in the pro shop/snack bar to enjoy lunches made by owner Cheryl Holseberg. It was kind of a ‘chat and chew networking time’ that created a great sense of camaraderie. Yes, excellent scores recorded by Golf Club Superintendent Mark Cercopley showed that everyone seemed to be at the top of his or her game. We truly had an excellent tournament,” Chamber Executive Director Teresa Hatchell said.

First Citizens Bank’s winning team members – Maggi Bryant, Michael O’Cain, Frank Quattlebaum, and Matt Way took home top prizes. Second place was won by Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative team members – Roy Bonner, Don Finnegan, Chris Hutto, and Ryan Bunton. The Citizens Bank of St. George had a great team — Greg Shuler, Earl Hartzog, Tripp Gaillard, and Thomas Wamer — who won prizes as the third place team.

Other golf contest winners were: Terry Gardner for Closest to the Pin, and Greg Shuler for Longest Drive.

The Chamber would like to thank Holcim (US) Inc. cement company for sponsoring the Spring Golf Awards Ceremony/Business After Hours for a magnificent chicken dinner with all of the trimmings, banana pudding and chocolate delight (prepared by Tom Jennings) held in the Club’s banquet room. Rocky Bell, owner of the Piggly Wiggly of Holly Hill, generously sponsored the evening beverages.

Chamber Board Immediate Past President Garfield Robertson, facility manager for Geocycle, expressed his appreciation for the support of the many Chamber member industries, business owners, and individuals who sponsored holes and donated goody bag items and door prizes. “We had a huge turnout for our evening event, and members and guests enjoyed the food, networking, fellowship and due to our generous members, every one who attended the evening event went home with a door prize,” Robertson said.

Spring Tournament hole sponsors were: Argos USA, Avinger Law Firm, LLC, Brenda Clark of 365 Degree Communications, Captain’s Quarters, Edisto Electric Coop, Farmers & Merchants Bank of S.C., First Citizens Bank of St. George, Geocycle, Hampton Inn of Santee, Holcim (US), Inc., Holly Hill Golf Club, IGA of Holly Hill, Key West Boats, KilnDirect, Knight & Whittington Law Firm, Longwood Plantation Assisted Living, Low Country Printers, Orangeburg County Development Commission-Gregg Robinson, Palmetto Commercial Properties, Palmetto Rural Telephone Coop, Piggly Wiggly of Holly Hill, Santee Associates Realty, Smith Trucking Company, State Farm-Michael Snyder-St. George, The Regional Medical Center, Town of Bowman, and Town of Holly Hill.

Door prize and golfers’ goody bag donors included: Advance Auto Parts, Cracker Barrel of Santee, Cruise Planners, Dorchester County Career & Technology Center, Edisto Electric Coop, Farmers & Merchants Bank, First National Bank of S.C., Geocycle, Holcim (US), Inc., Longwood Plantation Assisted Living, Low Country Printers, Rembert and Betty Singletary, Saint George Dental Care/Santee Dental Care, Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and the Tri-County Regional Chamber.

The Chamber’s next event is the April 19 Business After Hours at 6 p.m. at Bowman’s Nature Park, sponsored by the Town of Bowman. All members and prospective members are welcome to attend for yummy fare, networking, and door prizes.