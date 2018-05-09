Firearm Safety and children in the home

Message from Sheriff R. A. Strickland

First and foremost the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office sends our thoughts and prayers to the family of 3 year old Aiden J. Martin and others that have been impacted by this horrific incident.

We as a society need to help protect our children and learn more about gun safety, we at the Sheriff’s Office have gone to our schools, special events, and anywhere that children are gathering to speak on gun safety and will continue to do so. We teach the children “if you see a gun, STOP, DON’T TOUCH, RUN AWAY, and TELL A GROWN UP”. But we seem to have incidents that are occurring at home where children are getting ahold of firearms. If you own a firearm (pistol, rifle or shotgun) secure them so that kids are not able to have access them. This is a critical step to protecting these children; this also needs to be addressed for firearms stored in vehicles. This was a terrible incident that may have been avoided if access to a firearm was denied. If you feel responsible enough to purchase a firearm, be responsible enough to secure it and protect our children from life-threatening consequences.