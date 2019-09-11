Fill the Boot this weekend

Firefighters with the Walterboro Fire Department are taking to the streets this coming weekend to help fill their own boots as part of their annual fundraising efforts for the MDA.

Each year, the WFD works to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The firefighters will stand outside of Wal-Mart in Walterboro, collecting donated cash from motorists and shoppers. All collected money goes to the MDA to help support the families of children who are being treating for the disease. Monies raised by local firemen will stay in the local community, according to Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the Walterboro Fire Department.

The fundraising efforts begin on Friday, Sept. 13 and last through Sunday, Sept. 15th. Photo provided