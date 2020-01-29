Filing is now open for elected seats in Town of Williams

Filing for several elected seats in the Town of Williams opened this week, but no one has yet filed to officially seek office.

Filing opened at noon on Monday for the Town of Williams mayoral seat and for four seats to the William Town Council. As of press deadline, however, no one had formally filed to run.

Current Williams Town Council members include Julian Ohmer, Kristen Jordan, Brooks Clare, and Marie Hayes. Each of these council seats is for a 2-year elected term.

In a prior interview done by this newspaper, the town’s current mayor, Will Evans, said he does intend to run again for the town’s top leadership spot.

Evans has already served as the town’s mayor for three terms, making this his fourth consecutive bid for the office.

If he wins, Evans said he will continue to focus on water improvements within the town.

The town has secured two grants for these water improvements – one is a Community Development Block Grant and the second is a DHEC grant.

Evans said the funds from these grants have been used to install a new water-well in the town, along with new water lines and creating a water improvement process.

The Town of Williams will hold its municipal election on Tuesday, April 14th. The election polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2008 Risher Road in Williams.

Filing for candidates who are seeking to run for the mayoral seat or for any of the seats on Williams Town Council has until noon on February 7th. This is when filing closes.

There is no filing fee associated with this election, according to Angela Upchurch, director of the Colleton County Elections Office.

Candidates who are interested in filing for an elected position within the Town of Williams should formally file at the Colleton County Elections Office, located at 2471 Jefferies Highway in Walterboro. Prior to filing, however, interested candidates should complete three forms: the Intention of Candidacy Form, the Statement of Economic Interest Form and the Campaign Disclosure Form. All of these forms are available online, at www.scvotes.org.

According to Evans, there are approximately 100 residents who live inside the town’s limits. Of those, approximately 80 Williams’ residents are currently registered to vote, according to the county elections office.

According to Upchurch, any Williams’ resident who is not registered to vote has until March 13th to get registered and be able to vote in this April election.

To register, visit the Colleton County Voter Registration & Elections Office or sign up online at www.scvotes.org.

The Town of Williams’ municipal election is a non-partisan one, meaning there is no political party affiliation associated with any of the seats.

This also means that any resident within the town’s limits can vote in this election, without political party association.