Filing for multiple county seats is one month away

Colleton County’s voting office officials are gearing up for what is going to be a busy election cycle for the entire county and its residents.

Filing for multiple different county agencies is set to open in just one month. This includes the already-contested Colleton County Sheriff’s seat, with filing opening at noon on March 16th and closing at noon on March 30th.

Already, multiple candidates have announced their intention to run via social media platforms.

The March 16th filing date is the same filing date for the opening of several other county-based seats and elections, including the Colleton County Coroner’s Office, the Clerk of Court, the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and two seats on Colleton County Council.

Those open council seats are for District/No. 45 and District/No. 43, which are currently held by Phillip Taylor (43 East) and Dr. Joseph Flowers (45 West).

Filing for the council seats closes on March 30th.

Already, newcomers William Smyly and Jeffrey Ament have announced their intention to file for Colleton County Council.

Additionally, the Colleton County School Board will also be on a ballot this year for voters.

Districts 1,3, 5 and 7 are up for re-election this year. Charles Murdaugh currently holds district 1. District 3 is held by Sharon Witkin, who is also currently the vice-chair of the school board. Mary T. Jones currently holds district 5, and Patricia Simmons currently holds District 7, the appointed chairwoman of the school board.

Meanwhile, filing for candidates seeking office within the Town of Williams has already closed, as the town’s municipal election is set for April 14th.

That town’s municipal ballot will have current Williams’ Mayor Will Evans as the sole candidate for mayor. It also features five candidates who are seeking one of the four council seats up for grabs in the Town of Williams. Those candidates seeking a council seat are incumbents Julian Ohmer, Kristen Jordan, Brooks Clare and Marie Hayes. The ballot also features a newcomer Donna Anderson, who is also seeking a seat on Williams Town Council.

Lastly, Colleton voters will have several U.S. and S.C. representatives to elect this year. This includes all districts of the U.S. House of Representatives, S.C. Senate Districts 39, 40, 43, and 45; and Districts 90, 97, 116 and 121 in the S.C. House of Representatives.

This newspaper will continue to provide detailed coverage of each seat in all areas, as filing deadlines end.

Any Colleton resident with a question about voting or voting precincts or districts are encouraged to visit www.scvotes.org or the Colleton County Board of Elections and Office of Voter Registration at 843-549-2842.