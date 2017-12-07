Fighting for Kadence

A community yard sale and chicken dinner will be held this Saturday, December 9, to help the family of a Walterboro girl who is fighting cancer.

Kadence Buchanan is 4 years old and is currently battling a tumor.

According to her mom, Courtney Buchanan, there is a treatment plan in place. “If it is small enough, the surgeon’s plan is for them to do chemo for 10 weeks and then rest for two weeks. Then, we will go back in on the 13th week and do surgery,” she said. “Right now this Friday will be our 6th week.”

The cancer was first discovered on a Sunday afternoon, when Courtney says her husband was giving their children a bath. “He noticed afterwards, when getting Kadence dressed, that her support looked odd. We had never saw it look like it did before. So we immediately went to Colleton Medical, they did a xray and the doctor told us that Kadence had some sort of mass/tumor, and told us that he had already called MUSC and that we needed to go to MUSC that night. And so we did.”

Throughout that following week, Kadence went through many tests. Courtney says the family had planned for her to undergo surgery and to hopefully remove the tumor, and a kidney. “But we got the news from the surgeon that the IVC vein was wrapped around the tumor, and it was not safe to try and get out at that time.

“So after surgery Kadence went to PICU,” she said. “She had to undergo another small procedure because we thought she had a clot in her liver, but thank goodness the scan was misleading and it wasn’t the case.”

From that point, the family stayed at the hospital for nearly a month. “My husband and I stayed with her the whole time. She went through alot after coming down stairs doing her first dose of chemo,” she said. “The symptoms of fever, throwing up, couldn’t hardly get up without help, barely eating (so they put in a feeding tube through her nose to make sure she gets nutrition). It was hard seeing her like that.”

She was discharged from the hospital nearly two weeks ago. Saturday’s event is organized by community members to help offset the costs of traveling to Charleston. The medical costs are also soaring.

“We’ve had alot of support, and I didn’t think we’d get so much,” said Courtney. “Then, this fundraiser this weekend is unbelievable. I can’t even say how unbelievably thankful for all the support and prayers.”

According to Holly Mardell, event organizer, the Community Yard Sale will be held on Saturday at Bethel United Methodist Church from 9-12. All proceeds will go to the Buchanan family. “We are also selling chicken bog plates for $10 each. It will have chicken & rice, green beans, roll & dessert,” said Mardell. “We will have limited quantity, so it is first come, first serve (no tickets). These will be available from 11-1.”

Those wishing to donate items can drop them off at the Bethel Fellowship Hall on Wed-Fri (12/6-12/8) during the hours of 9-5. If possible, please pre-sort (divide kids’ clothes, adult clothes, toys, housewares, etc).

For questions or to volunteer, email Holly Mardell at hollylucas55@gmail.com