Fight at CCMS under investigation

A fight that seriously injured a female student inside a Colleton County school on Monday is under investigation by the county’s leading law enforcement agency. Meanwhile, one of the injured students is being treated for her injuries at MUSC.

The incident occurred on Monday between two female students at Colleton County Middle School. According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile students got into a fight at the school during school hours on Monday.

Since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, few other details are being released by the sheriff’s office, as of press deadline on Tuesday.

However, officials with the Colleton County School District released their own, separate statement on the incident on Monday afternoon.

According to that statement, which was posted to the community and parents via online on Monday afternoon, the incident occurred in the school’s cafeteria during the morning hours. That statement goes on to say that “staff members” intervened to separate the students and “end the altercation as quickly as possible.” That district statement, which was released by Colleton County School District Spokesman Sean Gruber, also states that there were no weapons involved in the incident.

“Once the scene was secured, one of the students involved in the altercation was given immediate medical treatment by staff,” he said.

That student – whose identity is being held because they are juvenile – was then transported to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston.

The other student was “removed from the area by the administration,” the district’s report states.

The entire incident is under investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. Because two juveniles are involved, and because the incident is being actively investigated, no more details are being released by local law enforcement. This is a long-standing policy of all law enforcement administrations.

According to the school district, the district’s officials are awaiting the results of the sheriff’s office investigation before “addressing” the students’ actions. They will be punished by the district’s Student Code of Conduct.

“We are working closely with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this incident,” said Gruber, in a district statement. “Our thoughts are with the injured student and her family. Violence has no place in Colleton County schools, and we all share in the responsibility for keeping our schools safe.

“We are committed to maintaining a positive learning environment,” he said. “We thank our parents and community members for their continued support and cooperation.”